Ola Electric launches Ola Digital Twin platform integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse

Ola Electric announced the launch of the groundbreaking Ola Digital Twin platform to transform manufacturing processes and product development lifecycle. Developed on the NVIDIA Omniverse, the Ola Digital Twin platform seamlessly integrates Krutrim AI and NVIDIA technologies along with other advanced simulation tools and IoT platforms to create comprehensive digital twin environments that fast-track the planning of Ola Electric's manufacturing facilities and optimise equipment layouts, product development lifecycles, and the building of computer vision-based quality-inspection systems.

The platform also leverages physically accurate simulations and generative AI for tasks ranging from kinematics simulations to generating synthetic image data for training autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and robotic arms.

By integrating NVIDIA Omniverse a platform of application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits and services that enable developers to harness Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) for physical AI as well as NVIDIA Isaac Sim a reference simulation platform built on Omniverse for designing and testing robots Ola Electric has achieved over 20% faster time to market from design to commissioning, for manufacturing operations at its Futurefactory.

Ola Electric has also leveraged Ola Digital Twin in its autonomous robotic weld lines at the Futurefactory, to simulate the welding processes and quality inspection systems. This enables virtual deployment and testing of changes before implementing them in the physical world.

Developers at Ola use Ola Digital Twin's generative AI capabilities and NVIDIA Omniverse APIs to generate synthetic assets, including lighting, environmental scenes, objects and defects, which help accelerate perception AI model training from months to weeks, while accounting for scenarios otherwise impossible to safely replicate in the real world. The platform also features thermal simulation capabilities for building next-generation OLA Krutrim data centers and liquid-cooling infrastructure.

n addition to this, Ola Consumer is using NVIDIA Isaac Sim to train its robot pick-and-place applications for complex stock-keeping units in its automated dark stores. The robots are trained in virtual simulations to handle complex operations in a dynamic, automated environment autonomously.

