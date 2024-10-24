Tata Power collaborates with Keppel to launch CaaS solutions in India

Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), and Keppel a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity, have entered into a collaboration arrangement to launch sustainable Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions in India.

CaaS enables businesses and building owners to subscribe to long-term, energyefficient space cooling solutions without having to invest heavily in infrastructure, thus allowing them to enjoy significant energy and cost savings.

Aligned with India's Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) and its Smart Cities Mission, the Tata Power- Keppel collaboration aims to provide state-of-the-art CaaS solutions, delivered through the deployment of both large-scale District Cooling Systems (DCS)1 as well as individual building systems to serve India's key urban areas, commercial and industrial sectors. The collaboration will focus on high-demand environments, such as airports, IT parks, Special Economic Zones, data centres, and other industrial and commercial properties where the aggregation of cooling demand through solutions, such as DCS, can help to reduce energy use by up to 40% and cut carbon emissions by up to 50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News