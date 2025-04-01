Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.50%

Nifty Realty index closed down 3.11% at 824.85 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.14%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.97% and Oberoi Realty Ltd slipped 3.88%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 3.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 2.45% and Nifty Media index increased 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.50% to close at 23165.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.80% to close at 76024.51 today.

