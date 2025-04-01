Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.50%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed down 3.11% at 824.85 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.14%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.97% and Oberoi Realty Ltd slipped 3.88%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 3.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 2.45% and Nifty Media index increased 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.50% to close at 23165.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.80% to close at 76024.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Electronics drops on missing FY25 order inflow target

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Pound speculative net longs climb further

Sensex plummet 1,390 pts; Nifty ends below 23,200; VIX soars 8.37%

Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story