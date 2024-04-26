Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit declines 49.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit declines 49.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 23.17% to Rs 288.81 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech declined 49.24% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 288.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 76.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 1154.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales288.81375.91 -23 1154.141090.76 6 OPM %11.9313.30 -14.3812.95 - PBDT29.7844.18 -33 142.45122.55 16 PBT20.1135.06 -43 105.7889.43 18 NP13.7127.01 -49 76.8365.59 17

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

