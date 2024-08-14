Olympic Cards reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.83% to Rs 1.95 croreNet Loss of Olympic Cards reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.83% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.952.74 -29 OPM %-25.64-24.82 -PBDT-0.970.35 PL PBT-1.30-0.03 -4233 NP-1.41-0.58 -143
Powered by Capital Market - Live News