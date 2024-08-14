Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 41.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure declined 41.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.030.80 29 OPM %-20.39-15.00 -PBDT0.500.68 -26 PBT0.330.48 -31 NP0.240.41 -41
