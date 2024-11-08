Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 83.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 238.43 croreNet profit of Om Infra declined 83.40% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 238.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales238.43279.80 -15 OPM %7.2814.76 -PBDT14.2444.84 -68 PBT12.8243.37 -70 NP3.9323.68 -83
