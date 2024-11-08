Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 83.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 238.43 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 83.40% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 238.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.238.43279.807.2814.7614.2444.8412.8243.373.9323.68

