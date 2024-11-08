Tarsons Products standalone net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 80.12 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products rose 1.02% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.1266.32 21 OPM %29.3438.27 -PBDT29.4827.03 9 PBT17.5217.32 1 NP12.9312.80 1
