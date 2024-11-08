Tarsons Products standalone net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 80.12 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products rose 1.02% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 80.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.80.1266.3229.3438.2729.4827.0317.5217.3212.9312.80

