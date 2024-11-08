India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 961.20 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 30.78% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 961.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 774.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.961.20774.6012.0512.3391.0378.0663.4650.1049.7138.01

