Omaxe rises after launching Rs 1,000-cr township project in Amritsar

Omaxe rose 3.37% to Rs 97.68 after the company said that it has expanded its footprint in Punjab with the launch of its latest integrated township, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries, with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Strategically located on GT Road, just 12 minutes from the Golden Temple, the company has acquired 260 acres for the project. In the first phase, Omaxe is developing 127 acres.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Omaxes Punjab expansion strategy. The company already has a presence in six cities across the stateNew Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Derabassi, Amritsar, and Bathinda. With this new township, Omaxe is reaffirming its long-term commitment to real estate development and urban infrastructure growth in the region.

The project has secured RERA registration and all necessary approvals. Phase one will offer residential plots of 300, 500, and 1,000 sq. yards as part of a master plan that includes commercial spaces, a school, an exclusive clubhouse, and community infrastructure. The township is designed to offer modern amenities such as wide internal roads, landscaped green areas, walking and cycling tracks, uninterrupted water and power supply, and round-the-clock security. The layout supports a balanced, self-sustained lifestyle with room for future expansion. The project will be developed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in around four years. The initial investment is being funded through internal accruals, and the company has already achieved financial closure with sanctions from a financial institution. Based on future funding needs, Omaxe may explore additional financing options.