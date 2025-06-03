Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications allots 1.93 lakh equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications allots 1.93 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One 97 Communications has allotted 1,93,960 equity shares under ESOS on 02 June 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,79,08,591 (consisting of 63,79,08,591 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 63,81,02,551 (consisting of 63,81,02,551 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 6.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Oasis Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kairosoft AI Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Neelkanth Rockminerals standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story