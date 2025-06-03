One 97 Communications allots 1.93 lakh equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications has allotted 1,93,960 equity shares under ESOS on 02 June 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,79,08,591 (consisting of 63,79,08,591 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 63,81,02,551 (consisting of 63,81,02,551 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News