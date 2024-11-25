Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 11.23% to Rs 2959.69 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure rose 30.02% to Rs 135.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 2959.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3333.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2959.693333.97 -11 OPM %11.649.95 -PBDT310.45274.24 13 PBT190.68159.88 19 NP135.44104.17 30

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

