Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 30.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.23% to Rs 2959.69 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure rose 30.02% to Rs 135.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.23% to Rs 2959.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3333.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2959.693333.9711.649.95310.45274.24190.68159.88135.44104.17

