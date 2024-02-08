One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Borosil Renewables Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, UCO Bank and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2024.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 447.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd crashed 8.77% to Rs 554.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd lost 7.30% to Rs 1145.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8965 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank plummeted 6.47% to Rs 63.93. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd shed 6.46% to Rs 522.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21572 shares in the past one month.

