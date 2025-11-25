One Point One Solutions gains after US arm inks multi-year partnership with Edu-Tech company

One Point One Solutions (1Point1) rose 2.13% to Rs 51.26 after the firm's US subsidiary, One Point One USA has entered into a strategic three-year partnership with Edu-Tech company to scale and secure, AI-enabled test integrity operations worldwide.

The total contract value is approximately $ 1 million.

Under this partnership, 1Point1 will strengthen and scale the Edu-Tech companys mission-critical assessment integrity and monitoring operations. This includes transitioning legacy workflows from the Bangalore captive center to ensure seamless continuity and accelerated modernization. 1Point1 will also expand operational capacity to support the Edu-Tech providers fast growing global customer base.

The company stated that the global online exam market, currently growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032, has recorded a 200% year-on-year increase in users. With the Total Addressable Market (TAM) estimated between $1.3 billion to $12 billion, the partnership creates a high potential farming opportunity for it to evolve into a global B2B sales engine.