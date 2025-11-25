Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nov 25 2025
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2025.

ITI Ltd lost 4.45% to Rs 311.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 4.39% to Rs 2617.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18212 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd tumbled 4.39% to Rs 34944.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 230 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd corrected 4.36% to Rs 354.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63983 shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd slipped 4.28% to Rs 1794.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21042 shares in the past one month.

Nov 25 2025

