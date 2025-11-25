Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) surged 8.01% to Rs 310.65 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 389.97 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the manufacturing of 53 transformers of various types, with deliveries scheduled for the next financial year. The firm also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms

With this order, the company has received a total order book of Rs 493.42 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation during this quarter.

The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations. With an installed capacity of around 40,000 MVA, TARIL serves clients across more than 25 countries.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 460 crore in Q2 FY26, nearly unchanged from Rs 462 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 19% YoY to Rs 37.5 crore in Q2 FY26, with PAT margin narrowing to 7.9%, down from 9.7% last year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

