GBP/USD carves out steady gains ahead of UK budget

British Pound is edging higher today, adding to recent gains though overall mood remains volatile ahead of the UK budget. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3124, up 0.12% on the day. Pound is currently at a one-week high. GBP/INR is quoting 117.14, up 0.28% on the day. Pound has carved out some gains this week after falling to around two-week low against the US dollar but is looking shaky as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reportedly downgraded its forecasts for economic growth until 2029.

