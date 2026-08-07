To management customer experience for three-year period

One Point One Solutions has secured a three-year Customer Experience Operations mandate from Vijayanand Travels (VTPL), one of India's leading passenger transportation companies, aimed at strengthening passenger engagement and elevating service consistency across the brand's network.

Under the mandate, One Point One Solutions will deliver end-to-end customer support services for VTPL, aimed at enhancing passenger engagement, improving service responsiveness, and ensuring a seamless travel experience across the company's network.

The engagement will be delivered from the company's Bengaluru delivery centre through a dedicated customer experience team focused on first-contact resolution, faster response times, operational excellence, and superior customer satisfaction