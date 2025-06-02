Onesource Industries & Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 394.95% to Rs 18.61 crore

Net Loss of Onesource Industries & Venture reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 394.95% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2725.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 767.28% to Rs 70.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.