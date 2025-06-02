KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.83% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net loss of KMG Milk Food reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.83% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 247.18% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.