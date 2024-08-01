OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 123.50 crore

Net loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 123.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.50137.06-0.648.29-1.8615.00-9.8912.13-15.329.83

