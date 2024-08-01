Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 569.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 101.06 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 569.68% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 101.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.101.0657.702.107.0515.002.9513.942.0810.381.55

