Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 569.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 101.06 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 569.68% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 101.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales101.0657.70 75 OPM %2.107.05 -PBDT15.002.95 408 PBT13.942.08 570 NP10.381.55 570

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

