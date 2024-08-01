Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 569.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 101.06 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 569.68% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 101.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales101.0657.70 75 OPM %2.107.05 -PBDT15.002.95 408 PBT13.942.08 570 NP10.381.55 570
