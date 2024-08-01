Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 74.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 816.92 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 74.51% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 816.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 547.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.816.92547.917.464.8150.0521.3044.5619.0530.1917.30

