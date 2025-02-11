Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Ontic Finserve reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.500 0 OPM %88.000 -PBDT0.46-2.63 LP PBT0.46-2.63 LP NP0.34-2.63 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

