Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 50.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 50.20% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.18% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.5882.1610.7816.438.4214.768.1414.565.0210.08

