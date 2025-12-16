Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom approves allotment of 1.67 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Optiemus Infracom approves allotment of 1.67 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
At board meeting held on 16 December 2025

The board of Optiemus Infracom at its meeting held on 16 December 2025 has approved the allotment of 1,67,000 equity shares on conversion of warrants. Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 88,37,66,260/- comprising of 8,83,76,626 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

