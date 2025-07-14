Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom approves incorporation of three new subsidiaries

Optiemus Infracom approves incorporation of three new subsidiaries

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Optiemus Infracom has approved to incorporate the following Wholly Owned Subsidiaries in the name and style of:

1. Optiemus Vision Technology Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of Camera Modules and other related products/components.

2. Optiemus Display Technology Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of Display Modules and other related products/components.

3. Optiemus Micro Electronics Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of all kinds of enclosures for Mobile, IT Hardware products and related devices.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

