SIS to invest up to Rs 8 cr in Installco Wify Technology

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
SIS has approved an investment of up to Rs 8 crores through primary and secondary transaction in Installco Wify Technology (Wify), by way of: (a) acquisition of equity shares from the existing shareholders, as a secondary investment; and (b) subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares as a primary investment, aggregating to a total shareholding of 4.56%.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

