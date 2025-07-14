Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps invest Rs 12 cr in Shakti Energy Solutions

Shakti Pumps invest Rs 12 cr in Shakti Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has invested Rs. 12 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Shakti Energy Solutions.

The company said, "In Shakti Energy Solutions, we are establishing a greenfield high efficiency solar DCR cell and solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of 2.20 GW."

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

