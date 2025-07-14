Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services inaugurates new hospital in New Delhi

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has officially inaugurated its new super speciality hospital in Model Town, New Delhi today. The newly launched hospital marks a significant expansion in the group's bed capacity, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Delhi. Strategically built on approximately two acres of land, the facility houses 300 beds, including 70 critical care beds, to cater to patients requiring specialized and intensive treatment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News