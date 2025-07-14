Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets ended slightly lower due to ongoing uncertainty over unresolved trade talks with the U.S. and apprehensions surrounding upcoming domestic election.

Investors also reacted to weak government data that showed Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.6 percent in May from the previous month.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.28 percent to 39,459.62, extending losses for a third consecutive session. The broader Topix index settled marginally lower at 2,822.81.

