Rossell India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 63.38 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 63.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.96% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 358.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

