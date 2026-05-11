Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9277.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 22.99% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9277.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 23934.95. The Sensex is at 76473.04, down 1.11%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 29.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29394.2, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89238 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.68 lakh shares in last one month.