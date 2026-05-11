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Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd down for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9277.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 22.99% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9277.5, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 23934.95. The Sensex is at 76473.04, down 1.11%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 29.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29394.2, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89238 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9315, down 0.59% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 6.47% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 22.99% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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