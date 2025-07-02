Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 8885, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.07% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8885, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38833.15, flat on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.