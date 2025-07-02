Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1391.5, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1391.5, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 11.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54502.95, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1399.5, down 0.64% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 63.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

