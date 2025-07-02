United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1391.5, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 9.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% rally in NIFTY and a 4.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1391.5, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25444.25. The Sensex is at 83364.59, down 0.4%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 11.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54502.95, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.16 lakh shares in last one month.