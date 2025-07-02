Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY to Rs 53,803 cr in June'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported 9.38% increase in total deposits to Rs 53,803 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 49,188 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Total business rose 9.86% to Rs 98,823 crore as on 30th June 2025, compared with Rs 90,041 crore as on 30th June 2024.

CASA increased 4.51% to Rs 14,411 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against 13,789 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 45,120 crore, up 10.44% as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 40,853 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The bank has opened 26 new branches during the year FY 24-25. The banks net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore on 8.78% increase in total income to Rs 1,542.06 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.