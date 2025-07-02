HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Equinor, Europe's largest energy supplier and a pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor's digital transformation. This expanded relationship will cover Equinor's IT landscape across several key strategic areas.
HCLTech will support Equinor as it accelerates its digital transformation by: Accelerating its cloud migration and standardizing services across operations Enhancing its cyber resilience and network performance Improving workplace experience through automation Enabling advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR)
"We're pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor," said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.
Over the past decade, HCLTech has been a trusted advisor to Equinor, supporting the company's global expansion, infrastructure rollouts, and cybersecurity improvements. The collaboration has evolved from managed services to a long-term strategic collaboration that supports Equinor's wider digital and business objectives.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app