Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with Equinor

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Equinor, Europe's largest energy supplier and a pioneer in renewables and low-carbon solutions, have expanded their IT collaboration to support the next phase of Equinor's digital transformation. This expanded relationship will cover Equinor's IT landscape across several key strategic areas.

HCLTech will support Equinor as it accelerates its digital transformation by: Accelerating its cloud migration and standardizing services across operations Enhancing its cyber resilience and network performance Improving workplace experience through automation Enabling advanced user experiences with technologies like augmented reality (AR)

"We're pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Equinor," said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Over the past decade, HCLTech has been a trusted advisor to Equinor, supporting the company's global expansion, infrastructure rollouts, and cybersecurity improvements. The collaboration has evolved from managed services to a long-term strategic collaboration that supports Equinor's wider digital and business objectives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

