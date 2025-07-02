ITI wins orders worth Rs 88 cr

ITI has won contract from Cuttack Development Authority for procurement & installation of CCTV surveillance camera at different locations of Cuttack along with setup of traffic signal system worth Rs. 54 crores in the state of Odisha. The contract involves procurement of cameras, software/analytics/ANPR, hardware etc. along with maintenance support for 5 years. Further, the contract also involves techno commercial elements for installation of Traffic Signal System.
ITI Limited has also won a contract for Land Intelligence Management System through GIS based application from Cuttack Development Authority worth Rs. 23.05 crore. The contract involves implementation of Land Intelligence Management System through GIS based application within Bidanasi Development Project Area, and implementation of Location-wise Property Map of Cuttack Development Authority using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Technology in CDA Plan Area.
ITI Limited has won a contract from Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) for Implementation/Upgradation of WLAN/LAN Infrastructure at Mantralaya and HoD Bhawan at Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh worth Rs. 11.72 crore.
