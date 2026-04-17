United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1300.2, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1300.2, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. United Spirits Ltd has slipped around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.96 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1299.5, up 3.32% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 14.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.