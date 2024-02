Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 287.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 220.59 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 287.75% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 220.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 159.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.220.59159.7616.048.5539.4614.9130.196.7329.437.59

