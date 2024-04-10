Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriana Power hits record high on bagging 76.62-MW solar project

Oriana Power hits record high on bagging 76.62-MW solar project

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriana Power zoomed 17.01% to Rs 1,150 after the construction engineering firm announced that it has received a solar power plant project of 76.62 MW (AC) from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Churu, Rajasthan.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and commissioning of solar power plants.

The project is to be executed in 12 months and the tentative estimated cost of the project is Rs 325 crore. The operation and maintenance period is 25 yrs from the COD.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project will be implemented by a separate entity(ies) incorporated/to be incorporated by Oriana Power directly or through its subsidiaries.

Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.

The company reported 79.5% jump in net profit to Rs 12.94 crore on 31.9% rise in net sales to Rs 132.94 crore in FY23 over FY22.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,179.40 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

H.G. Infra Engineering consortium wins 51.76 MW solar project

H.G. Infra Engineering consortium bags solar power projects of Rs 107 cr

H.G. Infra rises on bagging solar project worth Rs 534 cr

Benchmarks trade lower; European mkt decline

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

Australia Market extends gain to third day

Markets turn rangebound; FMCG shares advance

NSE warns of fake videos featuring CEO Chauhan

UK Pound Pulls Back Mildly After Attaining $1.27 Mark For First Time In 3-Weeks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story