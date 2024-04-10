Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE warns of fake videos featuring CEO Chauhan

NSE warns of fake videos featuring CEO Chauhan

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) issued a cautionary warning regarding fake videos circulating online that feature their managing director & CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan.

These fabricated videos use advanced technology to mimic Chauhan's voice and facial expressions, creating the illusion that he is recommending specific stocks. The NSE emphasises that these videos are entirely false and urges investors to be wary of them.

NSE highlighted that its employees are strictly prohibited from recommending stocks, and all official NSE communication is done exclusively through their website and verified social media channels. Investors are advised to verify the source of any communication claiming to be from NSE and to refrain from following any investment advice obtained through these fake videos or other unofficial channels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE is actively working to have these misleading videos removed from online platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in directorate

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Tanla Platforms gains on extending partnership with Truecaller

Broader market underperforms, consumer durables advances

UK Pound Pulls Back Mildly After Attaining $1.27 Mark For First Time In 3-Weeks

Healthcare stocks slide

Telecom shares slide

Auto stocks slide

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story