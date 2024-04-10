NSE warns of fake videos featuring CEO Chauhan

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) issued a cautionary warning regarding fake videos circulating online that feature their managing director & CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan.

These fabricated videos use advanced technology to mimic Chauhan's voice and facial expressions, creating the illusion that he is recommending specific stocks. The NSE emphasises that these videos are entirely false and urges investors to be wary of them.

NSE highlighted that its employees are strictly prohibited from recommending stocks, and all official NSE communication is done exclusively through their website and verified social media channels. Investors are advised to verify the source of any communication claiming to be from NSE and to refrain from following any investment advice obtained through these fake videos or other unofficial channels.

The NSE is actively working to have these misleading videos removed from online platforms.

