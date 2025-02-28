Oriana Power inks pact with govt of Assam

Oriana Power announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department, Government of Assam, during the Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

This MoU aims to develop solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the Kamrup district with an investment of Rs 500 crore. The partnership supports Assams renewable energy goals and aligns with Indias commitment to sustainable energy.

Oriana Power specializes in solar energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers. The firm offers on-site solar projects like rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 414.7% to Rs 54.35 crore on 184.2% rise in net sales to Rs 382.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of Oriana Power declined 2.81% to Rs 1,256 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News