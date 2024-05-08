Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 206.70 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 22.24% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 206.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.91% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 669.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales206.70199.26 4 669.50699.66 -4 OPM %5.706.60 -3.136.75 - PBDT12.0413.74 -12 22.5650.97 -56 PBT6.548.45 -23 1.1429.87 -96 NP4.936.34 -22 0.9222.48 -96

