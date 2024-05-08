Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 166.55% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 166.55% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.82% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 10.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.412.78 167 10.8210.08 7 OPM %-2.43-32.01 --5.18-0.99 - PBDT0.05-0.77 LP 0.190.37 -49 PBT0.04-0.79 LP 0.130.30 -57 NP0.02-0.56 LP 0.040.22 -82

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

