Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Orient Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Orient Cement Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 231.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36463 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 10.45% to Rs 594.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 8.11% to Rs 3123. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26674 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd added 7.41% to Rs 318.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80660 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd spurt 7.21% to Rs 949.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19035 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Data Patterns (India) Ltd counter

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Data Patterns (India) jumps after Q3 PAT rises 53% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Volumes spurt at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.01% in the March 2024 quarter

360 ONE WAM jumps after Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 241 cr

Not necessary to activate countercyclical capital buffer says RBI

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Spandana Sphoorty Financial to issue NCDs up to Rs 50 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story