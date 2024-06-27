Orient Cement Ltd Surges 10.28%

Orient Cement Ltd has added 29.4% over last one month compared to 4.64% gain in BSE Commodities index and 4.51% rise in the SENSEX

Orient Cement Ltd gained 10.28% today to trade at Rs 278.4. The BSE Commodities index is up 0.7% to quote at 7623.77. The index is up 4.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, India Cements Ltd increased 9.98% and Indo Amines Ltd added 4.6% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 39.58 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Orient Cement Ltd has added 29.4% over last one month compared to 4.64% gain in BSE Commodities index and 4.51% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32427 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68433 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 293.75 on 02 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 128.6 on 30 Jun 2023.

