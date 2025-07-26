Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.45% to Rs 866.48 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 459.44% to Rs 205.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 866.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.866.48696.2721.0713.79181.6896.48144.3757.92205.3736.71

