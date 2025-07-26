RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 168.92 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 1.76% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 168.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.168.92165.4221.0023.6240.5741.2935.4336.0026.2926.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News