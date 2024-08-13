Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 36.80 croreNet Loss of Orient Press reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.8041.51 -11 OPM %2.203.95 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT-1.03-0.92 -12 NP-0.76-0.66 -15
